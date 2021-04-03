Advertisement

Wildlife Management areas open in Lee and Estill County

Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season started Saturday.
Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season started Saturday.(WEAU)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A natural area along the Kentucky River is now open for hunting.

Ross Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is almost 1,000 acres.

The land is located near Lock Dam 13 in Estill and Lee County.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources received the property as part of the Ross Creek restoration project.

“It had been a cattle farm, with cattle grazing near the stream and wading in the water,” said project manager Jessie Boles. “It was not in good shape. The stream had been channelized and diverted from its original course. The banks were eroded.”

A new stream was created by meanders and wetlands to imitate formerly natural conditions of the stream. The project began in February 2019, more than 15,000 trees and shrubs were planed in the valley across Ross Creek. All of these measures were apart of the restoration process at 938 acre.

The goal of this project is to help reduce erosion and sediment flowing into the Kentucky River.

WMA’s land above the Ross Creek valley are forested hills.

Mike Strunk, the Supervisory biologist for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says the area provides opportunities for squirrel, turkey, and deer hunting. The WMA is open under the statewide regulations for hunting.

Strunk also says the WMA offers anglers some walk-in fishing access to the Kentucky River.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
38-year-old Monica Hughbanks could end up needing a double lung transplant following her...
Winchester single mother battles COVID-19; could need a double lung transplant
Police have released more information about a hit-and-run that took the life of a teenager in...
Police give description of vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed teen
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
What you should do with your COVID-19 vaccination card
Lexington police are investigating a collision involving a police cruiser and a pedestrian.
Police deny request to release video after teen hit by Lexington officer’s cruiser

Latest News

16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
Pro basketball player pays off parents’ mortgage, reaction caught on camera
Easter Weekend Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Gorgeous Weekend
Shirley Kimelton is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slender build and gray...
Golden Alert issued for Lexington woman
Crime Scene
KSP: One dead, one injured in Perry County shooting