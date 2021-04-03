Wildlife Management areas open in Lee and Estill County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A natural area along the Kentucky River is now open for hunting.

Ross Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is almost 1,000 acres.

The land is located near Lock Dam 13 in Estill and Lee County.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources received the property as part of the Ross Creek restoration project.

“It had been a cattle farm, with cattle grazing near the stream and wading in the water,” said project manager Jessie Boles. “It was not in good shape. The stream had been channelized and diverted from its original course. The banks were eroded.”

A new stream was created by meanders and wetlands to imitate formerly natural conditions of the stream. The project began in February 2019, more than 15,000 trees and shrubs were planed in the valley across Ross Creek. All of these measures were apart of the restoration process at 938 acre.

The goal of this project is to help reduce erosion and sediment flowing into the Kentucky River.

WMA’s land above the Ross Creek valley are forested hills.

Mike Strunk, the Supervisory biologist for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says the area provides opportunities for squirrel, turkey, and deer hunting. The WMA is open under the statewide regulations for hunting.

Strunk also says the WMA offers anglers some walk-in fishing access to the Kentucky River.

