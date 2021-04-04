Ally Blake’s Forecast | Beautiful Easter Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning and Happy Easter! Whether you are celebrating or not we can all celebrate just how beautiful today’s weather will be.

If you are joining us this morning it is chilly with temperatures in the 40′s and skies are clear. Once we get to lunchtime we will see abundant sunshine, and also getting up to 60 degrees. By the end of the day, you are going to want to spend time outside because we will get up 70 degrees. High pressure continues to dominate over the next couple of days. This quieter pattern will stick around Monday and Tuesday as we stay in the 70′s.

Wednesday comes to our next system and a chance for showers and storms. This will be a slower system, and we can see rain on and off until the weekend. Temps, on the other hand, temps will still stay above average we could even flirt with close to 80 degrees. Thrain will cool us off, but back to normal temps in the 60′s. I hope you all have an amazing day!

