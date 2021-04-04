Advertisement

Castellanos strikes back with his bat, leads Reds over Cards

Tyler Naquin also hit a three-run shot for the Reds.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, left, celebrates the three-run home run by Nick Castellanos,...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, left, celebrates the three-run home run by Nick Castellanos, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Nick Castellanos came out swinging with his bat a day after being ejected for inciting a bench-clearing melee, hitting a three-run homer and triple to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 12-1 rout over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tyler Naquin also hit a three-run shot for the Reds, who won two in a row to take the opening series in a matchup of NL Central teams that earned wild-card spots last season. Castellanos kept up his big series with a triple in the fourth inning and a tiebreaking homer in the fifth off Carlos Martinez.

Reds starter Jeff Hoffman pitched five strong innings.

