Advertisement

Coffel hits two homers, No. 7 UK tops No. 18 UT to even series

The rubber match is set for Sunday at 2:00 on ESPNU.
Erin Coffel hits two homers at Tennessee
Erin Coffel hits two homers at Tennessee(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Erin Coffel hit two homers to set a new Kentucky freshman record (14) and No. 7 Kentucky pounded No. 18 Tennessee 13-2 in five innings Saturday night to even the weekend series.

The rubber match is set for Sunday at 2:00 on ESPNU.

Rylea Smith and Renee Abernathy also launched two-run home runs, as Kentucky scored 10 runs via the home run.

Kentucky’s 13 runs are the most ever scored vs. Tennessee in program history. The previous high was 10 that was scored back in a 10-2 win in May of 2000. UK will be going for its first-ever series win at Tennessee in program history on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
What you should do with your COVID-19 vaccination card
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
Todd R. Caudill
Have you seen him? Police searching for wanted man in several counties
Police have released more information about a hit-and-run that took the life of a teenager in...
Police give description of vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed teen

Latest News

Highlands wins the 2021 Boys' Sweet 16.
Highlands hammers Elizabethtown to win Boys’ Sweet 16
Rock Your World wins the Santa Anita Derby.
Rock Your World rocks win in Santa Anita Derby; Baffert 2nd
Morehead State beats Butler on the road.
Pappas accounts for 3 TDs, Morehead State beats Butler 35-14
Bourbonic wins the Wood Memorial.
Long shot Bourbonic, 72-1, pulls huge upset in Wood Memorial