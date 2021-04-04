Coffel hits two homers, No. 7 UK tops No. 18 UT to even series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Erin Coffel hit two homers to set a new Kentucky freshman record (14) and No. 7 Kentucky pounded No. 18 Tennessee 13-2 in five innings Saturday night to even the weekend series.

The rubber match is set for Sunday at 2:00 on ESPNU.

Rylea Smith and Renee Abernathy also launched two-run home runs, as Kentucky scored 10 runs via the home run.

Kentucky’s 13 runs are the most ever scored vs. Tennessee in program history. The previous high was 10 that was scored back in a 10-2 win in May of 2000. UK will be going for its first-ever series win at Tennessee in program history on Sunday afternoon.

