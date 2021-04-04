Kentucky volleyball earns No. 2 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky volleyball team earned the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, their highest seed in school history.

The Wildcats received a first-round bye and will open play on Thursday, April 15 at 7:00 against the winner between UNLV and Illinois State. The entire 48-team tournament will be held in Omaha, Nebraska.

"I think they've earned the opportunity to get in the tournament and see what we can do."



Head Coach Craig Skinner discusses @KentuckyVB's resilience over the season.#NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/R5lig66ogU — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 4, 2021

The seed is the highest in program history, surpassing its No. 4 seed from 2017. Kentucky is one of three teams from the Southeastern Conference to make the field of 48, joining Florida and Mizzou.

BREAKING - Kentucky is the No. 2 overall seed in the 2020-21 NCAA Volleyball Championship!!#WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/9oQKyW3XUw — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) April 4, 2021

