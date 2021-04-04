Advertisement

Kentucky volleyball earns No. 2 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

This is the Wildcats’ highest seed in school history.
UK won its fourth straight SEC regular-season championship
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky volleyball team earned the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, their highest seed in school history.

The Wildcats received a first-round bye and will open play on Thursday, April 15 at 7:00 against the winner between UNLV and Illinois State. The entire 48-team tournament will be held in Omaha, Nebraska.

The seed is the highest in program history, surpassing its No. 4 seed from 2017. Kentucky is one of three teams from the Southeastern Conference to make the field of 48, joining Florida and Mizzou.

