Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing for nearly one month

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s officials said they are looking for a missing man that was last seen March 11.

44-year-old Brian Laster was last seen off of Lily Road around 4:00 p.m. and has not been heard of since.

If you have information on his disappearance, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.