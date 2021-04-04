Advertisement

Lexington churches plan additional services to welcome congregations Easter Sunday

Many churches are holding in-person and virtual services this Easter Sunday.
Many churches are holding in-person and virtual services this Easter Sunday.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “I just don’t think we were made to be islands, you or me or anyone else. We were made to be a community, we were made for relationships,” said Immanuel Baptist Church Pastor Ray Green.

After a long, lonely year for so many....

“I can’t tell you how many people I’ve spoken to in the last three weeks especially who have said to me, you know, on Easter Sunday, this is going to be the first time I’ll be back in church,” Pastor Green said.

Just weeks after the first confirmed COVID cases in Kentucky, 2020 Easter Services were celebrated at home, virtually. This year, those empty pews will be, partially, filled.

“To be able to come together tomorrow and celebrate the day where Christianity began, where Jesus rose from the dead, the foundation of our faith, is something we’re so excited about after missing it last year,” said Crossroads Lexington Community Pastor John Gillispie.

On top of asking people to wear masks and still offering online services Sunday, both Immanuel Baptist Church and Crossroads Lexington have done something else to ensure safety.

“Creating extra space and having extra service times to make sure our environment is completely safe as we start to ramp back up,” Pastor Gillispie said.

Many church doors opening Easter morning to eager congregations ready to worship together again.

“To that I always say, ‘We can’t wait to welcome you back home again,’” Pastor Green said.

