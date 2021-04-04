Advertisement

No. 18 Tennessee tops No. 7 Kentucky to win series

The Wildcats have still never won a series in Knoxville.
The Wildcats have still never won a series in Knoxville.
The Wildcats have still never won a series in Knoxville.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - No. 18 Tennessee scored two runs in both the second and third innings and they beat No. 7 Kentucky 6-2 Sunday afternoon to win the weekend series.

The Wildcats have still never won a series in Knoxville.

Kentucky only had three hits Sunday, with two of them belonging to Kayla Kowalik. She had a home run and a triple. The two RBI for Kowalik and pair of hits improve her season average to .482 on the year.

With the loss, UK drops to 27-6, 4-5 in SEC play. The Wildcats visit Louisville Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd R. Caudill
Have you seen him? Police searching for wanted man in several counties
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
Gov. Beshear reports 587 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths Saturday
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
What you should do with your COVID-19 vaccination card
Highlands wins the 2021 Boys' Sweet 16.
Highlands hammers Elizabethtown to win Boys’ Sweet 16

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, left, celebrates the three-run home run by Nick Castellanos,...
Castellanos strikes back with his bat, leads Reds over Cards
UK won its fourth straight SEC regular-season championship
Kentucky volleyball earns No. 2 overall seed in NCAA Tournament
Erin Coffel hits two homers at Tennessee
Coffel hits two homers, No. 7 UK tops No. 18 UT to even series
Highlands wins the 2021 Boys' Sweet 16.
Highlands hammers Elizabethtown to win Boys’ Sweet 16