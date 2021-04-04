No. 18 Tennessee tops No. 7 Kentucky to win series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - No. 18 Tennessee scored two runs in both the second and third innings and they beat No. 7 Kentucky 6-2 Sunday afternoon to win the weekend series.

The Wildcats have still never won a series in Knoxville.

Kentucky only had three hits Sunday, with two of them belonging to Kayla Kowalik. She had a home run and a triple. The two RBI for Kowalik and pair of hits improve her season average to .482 on the year.

With the loss, UK drops to 27-6, 4-5 in SEC play. The Wildcats visit Louisville Wednesday night.

RECAP - Kowalik’s 2-for-3 Day Not Enough as Tennessee Takes Serieshttps://t.co/pGJYtwaUd5 — Kentucky Softball (@UKsoftball) April 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.