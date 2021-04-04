Advertisement

Pappas accounts for 3 TDs, Morehead State beats Butler 35-14

Pappas completed 29 of 44 passes for 382 yards.
Morehead State beats Butler on the road.
Morehead State beats Butler on the road.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Mark Pappas threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Morehead State to a 35-14 victory over Butler.

Pappas completed 29 of 44 passes for 382 yards, and he threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Campbell-Clay and a 24-yard score to BJ Byrd. Pappas’s 10-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter stretched the Eagles’ lead to 28-7.

Sam Brown was 21-of-40 passing for 198 yards and threw four interceptions for Butler (0-4, 0-4).

Nick Orlando threw just one pass, an 11-yard touchdown to Austin Schwantz for Butler. Orlando added a 1-yard TD run with 6:22 remaining.  

