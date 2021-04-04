Police organization hosts Jiu-Jitsu seminar in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The organization Blue Jitsu, designed to help teach police officers across the region the martial art of Jiu-Jitsu, held a seminar on April 3rd in Pikeville.

“So, if we can control someone just using our bare hands and control techniques without injuring them or causing them harm, that prevents us from having to escalate to an intermediate weapon or in some cases deadly force,” Co-founder of Blue Jitsu Chris Sizemore said.

Figure 4 Fight Academy Owner Sidney Cline offered the program to use his academy as they practiced their techniques.

“The media hasn’t been exactly kind to them, they’ve had some situations where things were presented in bad ways or police did horrible things and sometimes that’s because of a lack of ability to control what’s going on,” Figure 4 Fight Academy Owner Sidney Cline said.

Blue Jitsu Co-founder Chris Sizemore adding Jiu-Jitsu is also good for an officer’s mental health.

“Which can help prevent you from making mistakes. Officers can make mistakes when they are either scared, or they are out of breath, or things along those natures,” Sizemore said.

Sizemore adding any officer is welcome to join their seminars.

“We try to make it a LEO or “law enforcement officer only” atmosphere just so that people feel comfortable coming and being around their brothers and sisters that they share professions with,” Sizemore said.

Cline hoping to set up a relationship with Blue Jitsu in the future.

“Whether it be for kids, for teens, for adults, for police officers, for civilians, anybody. This is just one branch of what we do here, being expressed more fully than it’s ever been before,” Cline said.

The event was held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sizemore says they had a great turnout of officers and is looking forward to the next seminar.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.