Rock Your World rocks win in Santa Anita Derby; Baffert 2nd

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - Rock Your World won the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby by 4 1/4 lengths over 4-5 favorite Medina Spirit, preventing Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert from earning his 10th win in the West Coast’s prep for the Kentucky Derby.

Rock Your World was ridden by Umberto Rispoli. The colt ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.17 and paid $12.40, $4.60 and $3.40 at 5-1 odds.

It was Rock Your World’s dirt debut after he won his first two starts on turf for trainer John Sadler. Rock Your World earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby on May 1.

