Sharpsburg outdoor concert venue planned to open in summer 2021

BATH CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A new outdoor concert venue is coming to Central Kentucky.

The Barnyard Entertainment Venue at Cloverbrook Farms in Sharpsburg is scheduled to open this summer.

After a year of restrictions, some Kentuckians are ready to get outside. Flooding and COVID-19 pushed back the project slightly, but Jeffrey Vice, head of media and promotion for The Barnyard, said they’ll be ready to host.

“Originally, we were going to do an indoor facility, hold about 800-1,000, [people,] Vice said. “Then, we got to brainstorming and decided, maybe doing an amphitheater out in the country would be a better way to go.”

The 23,000 square foot venue site is still under construction. It’s expected to open July 3, 2021.

Vice said it will feature seating for 8,000 people, with plans to expand next year to hold 15,000. A pavilion will house the stage, and cover thousands of red seats.

“It will kind of give it a Roman Coliseum type of feel,” Vice said.

Vice said venue management has plans if COVID-19 restrictions are still in place by the opening date.

“I’ve watched some of the COVID concerts, how they do that, and how they kind of box everybody in four at a time, so we’ve looked at that,” he said. “We have a plan A and a plan B. If the pavilion itself is not ready for July 3, we have a big mobile stage.”

While construction continues, Vice said contracts for country, bluegrass, rock artists and comedy acts are being signed. He expects to release the names of performers booked later this month.

The venue will be scheduled around the Commonwealth’s calendar.

“We want to open every year on Kentucky Derby Saturday in May, and we want to end the concert side of it in the middle of October during Court Days,” Vice said.

Vice said there are different events planned for the winter months.

“We plan on maybe, eventually putting a snow machine in here where kids can come out and snowboard and tube…and we’re also going to try to keep it open through Jan. 1. We’re going to have movie nights and family nights where a giant screen will drop down under the pavilion,” he said.

The folks at The Barnyard said they want to give a boost to Bath County.

“We kind of thought, if we could do it in Bath County, beautiful land….it would be great for the local economy, and maybe we could build the little town back up,” Vice said.

He said, depending on the show, the venue would employ 150-170 people.

Vice said tickets for shows at the barnyard will go on sale starting May 1, 2021.

