Advice from the BBB on dealing with robocalls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A unanimous ruling from the US Supreme Court could mean more robocalls and texts to your cell phone.

The case involved a Montana man suing Facebook because he claims the social media site texted him multiple times about an account he didn’t have. He asked Facebook to stop the messages, but the company continued.

The court said the company couldn’t be sued in this fashion because the security alert they issued for that customer did not generate from an auto dialer. Experts believe companies will use Facebook’s tactics to make robocalls more frequent.

Recent data shows robocalls were already on the rise prior to this case. In February, Americans received more than 4 billion robocalls, and that’s a 15% increase from the previous month. The Better Business Bureau has some advice if you continue to get those annoying calls.

“Don’t answer numbers you don’t recognize. If you do answer and recognize it’s one of those scammers, hang up immediately,” Heather Clary with the BBB said. “Don’t push 1 or 2 to be removed or to talk to someone because that just lets them know they have a good line to continue on.”

The BBB says there are apps you can get on your phone to block those calls.

