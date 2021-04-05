Advertisement

After new law, McConnell warns CEOs: ‘Stay out of politics’

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee holds a hearing on the "For the People Act," which would expand access to voting and other voting reforms, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The bill has already passed in the House.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Apr. 5, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says it’s a “big lie” to call the new voting law in Georgia restrictive.

RELATED: McConnell applauds Kentucky’s vaccination efforts, says it’s important people get vaccinated

And he is warning big business to “stay out of politics” after major corporations distanced themselves from the state’s new rules amid vast public pressure.

McConnell on Monday slammed President Joe Biden’s criticism of the Georgia bill as racist, a return to Jim Crow-era restrictions in the Southern states aimed limiting ballot access for Black Americans.

The GOP leader’s decision to dive into the voting issues shows the scramble Republicans face as progressive groups are shining a spotlight on corporate America to live up to its brands and values.

