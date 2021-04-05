Ally Blake’s Forecast | Sunny & Warm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good evening everyone! I don’t think today could have gotten any better. No clouds, abundant sunshine, and we even got up to 70 degrees. Overnight, things will be clear and in the 50′s for most and some spots may get to an upper 40.

Tomorrow as we return back to normal life, it is going to be more beautiful. Temps could get close to the low to mid 70′s and the warming trend will follow. By Wednesday we could very much so get to 80 degrees! But, that’s when our next chance for showers and storms rolls in. It is a slow-moving system and while it won’t put up a lot totals-wise, it will make things slightly cooler. This will exit our area late Friday and early Saturday.

The weekend is looking beautiful once again, have a great week everyone!

