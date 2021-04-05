Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Sunny & Warm

Sunday Evening Forecast
sunset
sunset(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good evening everyone! I don’t think today could have gotten any better. No clouds, abundant sunshine, and we even got up to 70 degrees. Overnight, things will be clear and in the 50′s for most and some spots may get to an upper 40.

Tomorrow as we return back to normal life, it is going to be more beautiful. Temps could get close to the low to mid 70′s and the warming trend will follow. By Wednesday we could very much so get to 80 degrees! But, that’s when our next chance for showers and storms rolls in. It is a slow-moving system and while it won’t put up a lot totals-wise, it will make things slightly cooler. This will exit our area late Friday and early Saturday.

The weekend is looking beautiful once again, have a great week everyone!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd R. Caudill
Have you seen him? Police searching for wanted man in several counties
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
Gov. Beshear reports 587 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths Saturday
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
What you should do with your COVID-19 vaccination card
Highlands wins the 2021 Boys' Sweet 16.
Highlands hammers Elizabethtown to win Boys’ Sweet 16

Latest News

Easter forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Beautiful Easter Sunday
Easter Weekend Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Gorgeous Weekend
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Much Better For Easter Weekend
WATCH|Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Much Better For Easter Weekend
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Much Better For Easter Weekend