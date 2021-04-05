Amtrak route could connect Louisville, Chicago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Amtrak train route from Louisville to Chicago could be happening.

It’s all part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan that would give the company $80 billion.

Overall, the plan would add 30 new routes and daily trips in 15 more states by 2035.

The plan also would bring new routes to Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Nashville.

