Amtrak route could connect Louisville, Chicago

By Gray Media
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Amtrak train route from Louisville to Chicago could be happening.

It’s all part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan that would give the company $80 billion.

Overall, the plan would add 30 new routes and daily trips in 15 more states by 2035.

The plan also would bring new routes to Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Nashville.

