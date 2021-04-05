Advertisement

Askew is entering the transfer portal, will leave UK

The freshman averaged 6.5 ppg but had his struggles down the stretch
Devin Askew. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
By Brian Milam
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 247Sports is reporting UK guard Devin Askew is entering the transfer portal.

Askew said the following, “I am thankful for the opportunity I had to play basketball at the University of Kentucky. I am also thankful for the coaching staff as they provided an experience that contributed to my development in this game I love. My teammates will be my friends forever and I appreciate how they pushed me day in and day out to get better. It will be part of my growth in this game to explore a new opportunity and enter the transfer portal.”

Askew had his ups and downs in his rookie season in Lexington. The 6′3 point man played in all 25 games scoring 163 points (6.5ppg), 73 assists, 64 rebounds, and had 23 steals.

The Sacramento, California native reclassified for 2020 and he was considered as the No. 1 overall point guard prospect in the 2021 class and a five-star prospect.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining due to Covid rules.

