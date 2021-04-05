Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Feels More Like May Than April

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first full week of April is kicking off and it’s feeling more like early May with temps deep into the 70s for several days in a row. These mild temps will be ahead of some storms rumbling in here for the second half of the week.

Let’s begin with the precious present and roll forward. Highs today are generally in the low and middle 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

The numbers jump even more for Tuesday with mid and upper 70s as winds gust up from the southwest. This southwest flow continues into Wednesday and Thursday as a storm system wraps up to our west. If we can get enough sunshine, temps may flirt with the 80 degree mark.

Once into the middle of the week, the pattern takes on a rather blocky look across North America. The initial system will likely spin to our north and west Wednesday and Thursday, putting us in line for a few rounds of showers and storms.

A few more storms will be possible over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.