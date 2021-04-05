Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Feels More Like May Than April

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first full week of April is kicking off and it’s feeling more like early May with temps deep into the 70s for several days in a row. These mild temps will be ahead of some storms rumbling in here for the second half of the week.

Let’s begin with the precious present and roll forward. Highs today are generally in the low and middle 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

The numbers jump even more for Tuesday with mid and upper 70s as winds gust up from the southwest. This southwest flow continues into Wednesday and Thursday as a storm system wraps up to our west. If we can get enough sunshine, temps may flirt with the 80 degree mark.

Once into the middle of the week, the pattern takes on a rather blocky look across North America. The initial system will likely spin to our north and west Wednesday and Thursday, putting us in line for a few rounds of showers and storms.

A few more storms will be possible over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highlands wins the 2021 Boys' Sweet 16.
Highlands hammers Elizabethtown to win Boys’ Sweet 16
An outdoor amphitheater that will hold 8,000 people is opening during Summer of 2021.
Sharpsburg outdoor concert venue planned to open in summer 2021
Todd R. Caudill
Have you seen him? Police searching for wanted man in several counties
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods
Gov. Beshear reports 587 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths Saturday

Latest News

Sunny and warm until showers & storms arrive
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures remain warm this week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little April sizzle sticks around
sunset
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Sunny & Warm
Easter forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Beautiful Easter Sunday