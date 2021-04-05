Churches come together to celebrate Easter in downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fueled by coffee and armed with blankets, the Hazard community came together on Sunday morning to celebrate Easter in a special way.

“This Easter sunrise service that we hosted was something that we thought of a few months ago as we wanted to come together as a community in order to praise the Lord,” Tim Reynolds said.

Putting aside any and all differences as three Perry County churches teamed up to do just that.

“We work together as a team in sharing the love of Christ,” Reynolds said. “And it was a joy to be with these gentlemen to speak about the resurrection of our Lord and savior.”

Community members shared in that comradery as the celebration got underway.

“We all worship the same lord, we all worship the same God, and Jesus is our lord and our savior,” Rick Sturdivant said.

”I called and made an appointment with the city to use the facility knowing that we might not be able to do it,” Reynolds said.

Something that Sturdivant said made the celebration that much sweeter.

“It’s just wonderful, especially after the year that we’ve had and at this time last year, we weren’t able to come together and worship our risen savior as we any other year,” Sturdivant said.

