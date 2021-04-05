Advertisement

Construction on new Lexington convention center wraps up

By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction on a new convention center in Lexington has wrapped up.

Standing in the recently completed 103,000 square foot Exhibit Hall, phase one of the Central Bank Center project is utilizing state-of-the-art technology, promising to help make Lexington more competitive.

The Exhibit Hall is part of the $275 million of the Convention Center and Rupp Arena construction project.

As part of its opening, they’re hosting the Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show starting this Friday.

President of Lexington Center Corporation Bill Owen says this is a sign that completion of this construction, and vaccine distribution ramping up, that momentum for business and social events is finally picking up.

Now that Lexington has a convention center of this size, Owen says it will make the city more desirable for larger events, bringing needed business back.

“Because of what we’ve experienced the last year, competition is really fierce, VisitLex will tell you that,” Owen said. “But we’re competing with a brand new product, so that’s maybe one of the things that’s the silver lining around the cloud.”

The entire project is expected to wrap up in late January 2022.

