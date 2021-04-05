Family holds vigil for 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We know we can lean on each other when we break down, when we can’t breathe, when we can’t see.”

As the sun set on Easter Sunday, the Mack family shared hugs, tears and eventually a few laughs.

“She’s probably up in Heaven showing God her TikTok dances. You know doing the ‘whoa’. I can just see her now.”

It was a time to mourn, and even more, a time to celebrate the life of 15-year-old Tamaris Mack.

“She just was everybody’s right and left hand. You holler up the stairs, ‘Tamaris’ and before you know it, she’s right there seeing what everybody wants,” said Tamaris’ grandmother, Bonnita Mack.

Tamaris was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Wednesday morning. With a whole life ahead of her.

“She had told me when she gets old enough to drive and get her own car it was going to be blue,” said Mack.

Tamaris’ favorite color now shown in the balloons, flowers and clothes of those who loved her most.

“Some of us be crying all day and all night. We see things of what she liked to do, pictures on the wall. Then we just break down and cry. We just stand there and stare.”

A family left with many questions.

“God can handle those questions. He can handle our anger and our doubt.”

Holding onto each other in their grief and loss.

Lexington Police are still looking for the driver wanted in the hit-and-run that killed Tamaris’ Mack.

Police say they believe the vehicle to be a light colored 2000 to 2006 Cheverolet Tahoe with black trim on the sides.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

