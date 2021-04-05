Advertisement

Flood recovery progresses ‘slowly’ in Estill County

“To make a family whole from what they were, I’m thinking that some of these places maybe a year or more getting back to what they were,” Riddell says.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESTILL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - It has been about a month since historic flooding devastated communities across Eastern Kentucky.

WKYT has teamed up with AppHarvest and Appalachia Rises to raise more than $1.2 million dollars thanks to your contributions.

The recovery process in Estill County has been slow, according to emergency management director Robbie Riddell.

Riddell says many cleanouts have been finished, but there are still some people who need help. Plus, Riddell says recent rainy weather has caused the water to come back up causing some more complications.

“To make a family whole from what they were, I’m thinking that some of these places maybe a year or more, getting back to what they were,” Riddell said.

So far, about $745,000 of the $1.2 million dollars raised by Appalachia Rises has been distributed. Those funds go directly to people, businesses, or farms in need.

“It won’t be enough to fix everything, but we hope it’s enough to help people get through this first really few difficult weeks,” said Amy Samples with AppHarvest.

What comes next? Estill County Judge-Executive Watson says the community will continue to push forward.

You can still donate or apply for a grant through Appalachia Rises. For more information, you can go here.

