Former Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — A former Southwest Airlines pilot is being accused of indecent exposure during a flight last year from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida.

According to a filing in federal district court in Maryland, Michael Haak exposed himself during the flight last August.

The brief filing doesn’t indicate if Haak has a lawyer.

Southwest says the pilot left the airline before the company was aware of the incident, and says it has since been cooperating with investigators.

