Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little April sizzle sticks around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days will likely run around the 75 to 80-degree range.

Our next chance of anything other than some clouds will not get here until Wednesday night to Thursday morning. These showers could bring some gusty storms to the region.

No major problem with our temperatures. Most of you will see normal highs and beyond.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.