KSP investigates after stabbing in Pike County

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post responded to a stabbing in Pike County.

KSP troopers arrived at a home on Maria Branch where a man had been stabbed.

The initial investigation indicates Cody Wright and Adam Layne were involved in an altercation, that lead to Layne suffering a stab wound.

As a result of the investigation, Cody Wright was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center. Wright is currently charged with first-degree assault.

