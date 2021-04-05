Advertisement

New child sexual abuse awareness campaign launches in Kentucky

By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a new campaign to target child sexual abuse in the commonwealth.

Advocates from Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky and Lextran were in Frankfort Monday morning for the announcement.

Cameron says he wants to make sure this message gets directly to Kentuckians. They’re going to be showing ads on buses and social media platforms, places that could get a lot of eyes on this message.

“The campaign we are talking about today will help stop child abuse before it starts by equipping parents, caregivers, and every adult with the information necessary to recognize and prevent Kentucky’s youth from being groomed for abuse,” Cameron said.

The attorney general says the goal is to direct people to the Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky website which contains tips, toolkits, and training to prevent child sexual abuse.

Officials hope that this message will really get to parents and caregivers who can learn to identify signs of when adults are grooming their child and prevent that.

Cameron and the members of Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky say educating Kentuckians is one of the best ways to stop child sexual abuse because it gives more people the skill set to step in and help.

“And what started perhaps as giving a child a ride home or giving a little gift or giving something on the surface that perhaps seems pretty innocent can all of a sudden move to overnight visits with the adults and then it goes into sexual abuse,” said Jill Seyfred, Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky executive director.

The campaign is being funded through a grant from the Kentucky Child Victims’ Trust Fund. Those bus ads are going to be running in Lexington, Louisville and Northern Kentucky.

