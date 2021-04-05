One dead after car crash in Letcher County

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - The father of one of the members of “Halfway to Hazard” died following a car crash in Letcher County.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police said the crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday when a black Ford F-150 attempted to cross KY-15 from KY-7N into a gas station.

The driver of the F-150 hit a white Chevrolet Aveo being driven by 85-year-old Jackie Tolliver with 71-year-old Deborah Tolliver in the passenger seat.

Both Jackie and Deborah were taken to the Whitesburg ARH then transferred to Pikeville Medical Center for injuries suffered during the crash.

On Monday, troopers learned Jackie died from his injuries.

Jackie is the father of David Tolliver, David is a part of the duo “Halfway to Hazard.”

KSP says both the driver and the passenger wore their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

