Police: One arrested on drug charges and attempted escape

Charles Gray Jr.
Charles Gray Jr.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on numerous charges.

Police were sent to a possible overdose at a business 8 miles south of London. A man began running on foot once he saw the police car.

After police chased down Charles Gray Jr., Gray began to give false information to officers. Gray gave his dad’s information to the officers.

During the arrest Gray was found in possession of meth, hypodermic needles, and a flask.

As police put Gray into the backseat to continue their investigation, Gray tried to crawl between the separator window of the police cruiser attempting to steal the police car, damaging a printer and the belongings of an officer in the process.

While at the Sheriff’s Office, police say Gray was in a brief fight with deputies.

Charles Gray Jr. was charged with meth, fleeing or evading on foot, giving officer false information, attempted escape, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication. Gray was also charged on four Whitley District Court warrants.

The Whitley District Court Warrants charges were issued after Gray pushed a woman out of a moving vehicle while she was driving, then he drove off with the vehicle. Police pursued Gray on foot, as they found meth inside of the rental vehicle.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

