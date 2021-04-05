Advertisement

Reds’ Castellanos suspended 2 games in Hill’s 1st discipline

Castellanos appealed the penalty to Major League Baseball special assistant John McHale Jr.
MLB umpire Tony Randazzo, left, reacts as St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, middle left,...
MLB umpire Tony Randazzo, left, reacts as St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, middle left, grabs Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos, middle, while Mike Moustakas, right, grabs St. Louis Cardinals' Jake Woodford, back, during a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The Reds won 9-6. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos has been suspended for two games and fined for his role in an on-field brawl during the season’s opening weekend. It was the first discipline given by Michael Hill in his new role as Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations.

Castellanos appealed the penalty to Major League Baseball special assistant John McHale Jr. and won’t serve the suspension while the appeal is pending.

Castellanos was disciplined for his actions in the fourth inning of Saturday’s game against St. Louis. He was cited for “his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident.”

