Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women’s NCAA title

This is Stanford’s first national title in 29 years.
Stanford players celebrate with the trophy after the championship game against Arizona in the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Stanford won 54-53. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Haley Jones scored 17 points and Stanford beat Arizona 54-53, giving the Cardinal and coach Tara VanDerveer their first national championship in 29 years.

It wasn’t a masterpiece by any stretch with both teams struggling to score and missing easy layups and shots, but Stanford did just enough to pull off the win surviving a miss by Aari McDonald that bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

