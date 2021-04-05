Tar Heels turn to assistant Davis as Williams’ successor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - North Carolina has promoted assistant coach Hubert Davis to take over the storied men’s basketball program.

The school announced Davis’ hiring four days after Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams announced his retirement after 18 years with the Tar Heels, a run that included three national championships.

The 50-year-old Davis played for the Tar Heels under Dean Smith before a 12-year NBA career.

He had spent the past nine seasons working under Williams. Davis left an ESPN broadcasting career to join Williams’ staff in 2012.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.