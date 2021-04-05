Two performances added for ‘Disney On Ice’ at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You now have more opportunities to see Disney on Ice at Rupp Arena.

Due to high demand, two new performances for Disney On Ice presents Dream Big have been added on Wednesday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Dates and Times of Performances:

Wednesday, April 28 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 30 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 1 - 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 2 - 12:00pm, 4:00pm., 7:30p.m.

‘Guest Wellness Enhancements’ will be in place to help keep families safe. Pod Seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy Disney On Ice while socially distancing from other groups that are also in attendance.

Seating capacity at Rupp Arena for Disney On Ice will be reduced with the Pod Seating structure in place.

As an additional precaution, face coverings are required for guests ages 2 and older except when eating or drinking in their seats, unless otherwise exempted by law.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.