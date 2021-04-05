Advertisement

Two performances added for ‘Disney On Ice’ at Rupp Arena

Due to high demand, two new performances for Disney On Ice presents Dream Big have been added...
Due to high demand, two new performances for Disney On Ice presents Dream Big have been added on Wednesday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.(Feld Entertainment)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You now have more opportunities to see Disney on Ice at Rupp Arena.

Due to high demand, two new performances for Disney On Ice presents Dream Big have been added on Wednesday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Dates and Times of Performances:

  1. Wednesday, April 28 - 7:00 p.m.
  2. Thursday, April 29 - 7:00 p.m.
  3. Friday, April 30 - 7:00 p.m.
  4. Saturday, May 1 - 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
  5. Sunday, May 2 - 12:00pm, 4:00pm., 7:30p.m.

‘Guest Wellness Enhancements’ will be in place to help keep families safe. Pod Seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy Disney On Ice while socially distancing from other groups that are also in attendance.

Seating capacity at Rupp Arena for Disney On Ice will be reduced with the Pod Seating structure in place. 

As an additional precaution, face coverings are required for guests ages 2 and older except when eating or drinking in their seats, unless otherwise exempted by law.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highlands wins the 2021 Boys' Sweet 16.
Highlands hammers Elizabethtown to win Boys’ Sweet 16
An outdoor amphitheater that will hold 8,000 people is opening during Summer of 2021.
Sharpsburg outdoor concert venue planned to open in summer 2021
Todd R. Caudill
Have you seen him? Police searching for wanted man in several counties
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods
Gov. Beshear reports 587 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths Saturday

Latest News

map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Feels More Like May Than April
File image
Man dead after truck crashes into tree
A 1971 Bullitt Central High School class ring has been returned to it's original owner after he...
Kentucky man reunited with class ring he lost nearly 40 years ago
WKYT Investigates | The value of solar
WKYT Investigates | The value of solar power