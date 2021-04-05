UK offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine to students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to students.

UK officials say the vaccine will be available at the Wild Health COVID-19 testing locations at the Gatton Student Center and at K-Lair, located in Haggin Hall. It will not be available at the Kroger Field Vaccine Clinic.

The vaccine will be available during these hours:

The Blue Box Theater in the Gatton Student Center (walk-up): 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

K-Lair, located in Haggin Hall on central campus (walk-up): 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

Making an appointment in advance is preferred, however, walk-ups can be accommodated. The J&J vaccine will be available while supplies last. You must be 18 or older to receive the J&J vaccine.

Bring your student ID.

If you have any questions, contact vaccine@uky.edu or 859-218-0111. You can also visit the student vaccine webpage for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.

