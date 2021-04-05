Advertisement

Unemployed Kentuckians struggle after wide-spread unemployment site hacks

By Ashton Jones
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many Kentuckians have become victims of unemployment site hackers.

The site recently launched a new interface at the end of March, a change the victims claim is a part of the problem. Kentucky officials say the state unemployment site was temporarily unavailable last week after an attempted cyber-attack.

Now Kentuckians are asking for help with their compromised accounts

“I’m supposed to claim today so I got on there last night and I don’t know why I did but I got on there last night and I was just looking at my payment method and it said Bonneville Bank,” says Louisville resident Stephanie Cockerell.

Bonnieville Bank is a bank she says she’s never heard of, and it happens to be in Utah. Now, there’s no way for her to receive funds.

“First, it was under investigation, then it said processing and now it’s saying fact-finding, so I’ve been trying for months to get a hold of them and you can’t even get a hold of them,” Stephanie explains frustratedly.

Issues began after Kentucky launched its new unemployment website. The between $4 and 6 million investment was supposed to be more “user-friendly” and “secure.”

“It’s pointless, it’s pointless. They spent six million dollars on that site just for it to get hacked,” says Kendra Fogle from Louisville.

Kendra’s account was hacked, and the money was also linked to an account at Bonnieville Bank.

“My lease is up at my place, which is why I’m moving now. I don’t have any money coming in. I’ve depleted all of my savings. I don’t have anything left due to this because since February when I did my place, I have not received anything,” Kendra explains.

She says she’s reported it, but like many others, she needs the office to change the banking information

“We have other cities, states and countries that are doing their civilians way better.”

She says she hopes her account’s fixed in time to find a new home.

If your account has been hacked or you have been the victim of a fraudulent claim, report it here.

