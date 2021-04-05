Advertisement

Gov. Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

There are now more than 500 vaccine sites open across Kentucky. Gov. Beshear says every eligible Kentuckian should be able to make a plan to get vaccinated.

The governor announced the state is lifting domestic travel restrictions for anyone who has been fully vaccinated. He says you still need to wear a mask and follow other protocols in place, but if you’re vaccinated, it is at least safer now to travel than it was just months ago.

However if you are not vaccinated the governor says it is not safe for you, “not even remotely.” But if you do travel, you should get tested 1-3 days before the trip, tested 3-5 days after traveling and quarantine for seven days.

Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers were not reported that day because of the holiday. Gov. Beshear says there were 299 new cases, five new deaths, nine new audit deaths and a 2.89% positivity rate.

Governor Beshear says the weekly decline in cases did not continue for a 13th week. There were 181 more cases this past week than the week before.

Governor Beshear reported 110 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 429,511 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.9 percent positivity rate. Of Monday new cases, 16 are in kids 18 or younger.

Gov. Beshear says today’s low numbers may be due to the labs being closed on Easter Sunday.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, as well as four additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,171.

As of Monday, 353 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 97 are in the ICU, and 46 are on ventilators. At least 49,915 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear has signed an executive order creating the Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Fraud Detection and Prevention Task Force. This is in response to a surge in fraudulent claims in Kentucky and across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Gov. Beshear reports 587 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths Saturday

