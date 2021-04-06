Advertisement

Baylor’s 1st national title denies Zags perfection

Jared Butler had 22 points and seven assists for the Bears in 86-70 victory
Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) celebrates with teammate guard Adam Flagler (10) during a timeout...
Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) celebrates with teammate guard Adam Flagler (10) during a timeout in the second half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Latest on the national championship game between Baylor and Gonzaga (all times local):

Baylor is on top of the college basketball world, winning its first national championship while denying perfection for Gonzaga.

All-American guard Jared Butler had 22 points and seven assists for the Bears in 86-70 victory Monday night. His backcourt mates did plenty as well.

MaCio Teague had 19 points and Davion Mitchell 15 for the Bears. Adam Flagler, a guard who will be back next season, added 13 points, and fifth-year senior Mark Vital had 11 rebounds. Baylor ended the season at 28-2.

Freshman Jalen Suggs had 22 points for Gonzaga, which finished 31-1.

Indiana is still the last undefeated national champion, back in 1976.

Suggs, who banked in a game-winning 3-pointer from just inside half court in overtime to beat UCLA in the national semifinal game, scored 15 of his points in the second half. Drew Timme and Corey Kispert each finished with 12 points for the Zags.

The Bears from the Big 12 raced out a 9-0 lead in the game’s first 2 1/2 minutes and never trailed. They led by 19 midway through the first half, the largest deficit Gonzaga had faced all season, and it was as many as 20 points after halftime even after the Zags got back within single digits briefly.

Butler is the first player in a national championship game with at least 20 points and seven assists since Carmelo Anthony for Syracuse in 2003.

Most Read

The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
Highlands wins the 2021 Boys' Sweet 16.
Highlands hammers Elizabethtown to win Boys’ Sweet 16
File image
Man dead after truck crashes into tree
An outdoor amphitheater that will hold 8,000 people is opening during Summer of 2021.
Sharpsburg outdoor concert venue planned to open in summer 2021

Latest News

UNC hires Hubert Davis.
Tar Heels turn to assistant Davis as Williams’ successor
MLB umpire Tony Randazzo, left, reacts as St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, middle left,...
Reds’ Castellanos suspended 2 games in Hill’s 1st discipline
Devin Askew. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Askew is entering the transfer portal, will leave UK
Stanford players celebrate with the trophy after the championship game against Arizona in the...
Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women’s NCAA title