Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another warm early April day taking shape across Kentucky as our May feel continues. Once into the second half of the week, thunderstorm action looks to increase and there’s the opportunity for a few strong storms.

Temps today are deep into the 70s and may even flirt with 80 in the west. Winds will gust up from the southwest and that same wind will boost Wednesday temps into the 75-80 degree range for the entire state.

Low pressure wraps up across the northern Mississippi Valley on Wednesday and drags a front toward western Kentucky. Showers and thunderstorms will sweep into western Kentucky during this time and a few could be strong.

Those storms will then roll across the rest of the state Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Temps will come down a bit behind this boundary, but should still be pretty pleasant. Those numbers then jump again to start the weekend as another low spins to our west and northwest. That’s when another chance for some storms rolls in.

