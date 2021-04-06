Community Corrections inmate dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with Community Corrections in Lexington say an inmate died while in custody.

They say at 6:21 on Tuesday, March 30, Community Corrections staff saw 40-year-old inmate Shareef Hasan Martin suffering from apparent medical distress.

Corizon Medical staff members, who provide medical services at the mail, determined Martin needed to be transferred to the hospital, and the Lexington Fire Department transported him.

The hospital pronounced him dead at 7:15 p.m.

Lexington police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause of death. The jail will also conduct a routine internal investigation.

Martin was incarcerated on March 29 for violation of an order of protection.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.