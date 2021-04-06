Franklin Co. Humane Society resumes normal operations for the first time since flooding

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly a month ago about a foot of water flooded the Franklin County Humane Society. Today, the facility was finally able to open to the public, after bringing back the animals and cleaning things up.

“Thick, slippery layer of river silt and we had to scrape and remove all of the tile flooring in all three buildings,” shelter manager Kerry Lowary said.

Even though the Franklin County Humane Society facility on Kentucky Road has had its doors closed for a month due to the flooding, operations have not taken a day off.

“It feels good, it feels good.... We have a spay and neuter clinic on the other side of town so we’ve answered phone calls from there and emails from there and we did some intake of owner surrenders and bite quarantines,” Lowary said.

This isn’t the first time they have experienced flooding at the shelter. That’s why they keep sand bags around. They’re hoping future plans to move to a bigger and better facility come sooner.

“When you put that kind of money and effort back into the facility, even though it has served us very well, that we have had to repair and recover from flood time after time again. And it’s time to go,” Lowary said.

Since they have opened their doors in the 1960s, the shelter has experienced flooding events six times.

“But just being good at evacuating and knowing how to stay operational in the midst of that doesn’t make getting back in any easier,” Lowary said.

This couldn’t have been done without the help of the community. Some could say that the shelter, just like the animals, was given a second chance.

