Advertisement

Franklin Co. Humane Society resumes normal operations for the first time since flooding

Nearly a month ago about a foot of water flooded the Franklin County Humane Society. Today, the...
Nearly a month ago about a foot of water flooded the Franklin County Humane Society. Today, the facility was finally able to open to the public, after bringing back the animals and cleaning things up.(WKYT)
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly a month ago about a foot of water flooded the Franklin County Humane Society. Today, the facility was finally able to open to the public, after bringing back the animals and cleaning things up.

“Thick, slippery layer of river silt and we had to scrape and remove all of the tile flooring in all three buildings,” shelter manager Kerry Lowary said.

Even though the Franklin County Humane Society facility on Kentucky Road has had its doors closed for a month due to the flooding, operations have not taken a day off.

“It feels good, it feels good.... We have a spay and neuter clinic on the other side of town so we’ve answered phone calls from there and emails from there and we did some intake of owner surrenders and bite quarantines,” Lowary said.

This isn’t the first time they have experienced flooding at the shelter. That’s why they keep sand bags around. They’re hoping future plans to move to a bigger and better facility come sooner.

“When you put that kind of money and effort back into the facility, even though it has served us very well, that we have had to repair and recover from flood time after time again. And it’s time to go,” Lowary said.

Since they have opened their doors in the 1960s, the shelter has experienced flooding events six times.

“But just being good at evacuating and knowing how to stay operational in the midst of that doesn’t make getting back in any easier,” Lowary said.

This couldn’t have been done without the help of the community. Some could say that the shelter, just like the animals, was given a second chance.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Jackson, 42.
Woman shot man breaking into her Lexington apartment
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Emmanuel Curry
‘Unbelievably desperate and dumb:’ NKY teenager facing 99 counts of child porn
File image
Man dead after truck crashes into tree

Latest News

Gov. Beshear: In-person unemployment assistance to resume April 15
Donor Beth Burbridge saved a stranger’s life. She says she’s now an advocate for protections...
Ky. woman collaborates with doctor to pass legislation to help living organ donors
An online map is available for customers to determine when crews will be flushing in their...
Annual water system flushing in Lexington, surrounding areas to begin soon
Community Corrections inmate dies