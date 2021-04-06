Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: In-person unemployment assistance to resume April 15

(WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry L. Roberts announced that in-person unemployment assistance will resume at regional offices that were closed down three years ago.

Beshear says services will open April 15 at more than a dozen regional Kentucky Career Centers.

Appointments can be made starting Wednesday, April 7 at 1 p.m. by going to kcc.ky.gov. Initial openings will be for appointments April 15-30.

Starting April 19, appointments for May 3 will become available, with additional appointment times opening each day thereafter.

“When you combine years of painful staffing cuts, an out-of-date system designed to tell people no and the effects of a once-in-100-years pandemic – many Kentuckians have been unable to obtain benefits,” Gov. Beshear said. “In addition to taking many new actions to help Kentuckians in need, we are now making good on our promise to begin putting unemployment specialists back into the local career centers.”

The regional locations will be located in: Ashland, Bowling Green, Covington, Elizabethtown, Hazard, Hopkinsville, Lexington, Louisville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, and Somerset.

Anyone attending an appointment must wear a mask at all times and a photo ID is required to enter a Kentucky Career Center building. Temperatures will be taken before entering.

Officials say while staff make every effort to answer all questions during this appointment, UI specialists may not be able to provide a resolution during a single appointment. Some claims could require additional paperwork or take additional time to complete. An additional appointment will not be necessary.

