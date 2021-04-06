Gov. Beshear reports 344 new COVID-19 cases; 2.89% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 344 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 429,841 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.89 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 38 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were seven reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, as well as six additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,184.

As of Tuesday, 376 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 116 are in the ICU, and 57 are on ventilators. At least 50,061 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, look at our list of where you can get your shot of hope this week, at vaccinemap.ky.gov,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you’ve already been vaccinated, reach out to one friend or family member who is still trying to get signed up and see if you can help them. This is an all-hands-on-deck effort. We are in a race against harmful COVID-19 variants that could threaten the progress we’ve all sacrificed so much to achieve.”

