Gov. Beshear signs a dozen bills into Kentucky law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Beshear announced he’s signed a dozen bills or resolutions into law.

Several of the bills reorganize offices, change some procedures, or add new requirements. Like Senate Bill 146, which adds background checks for certain employees in the unemployment insurance office.

Other laws focus on the Board of Education, child welfare, and helping released prisoners transition back into civilian life.

The governor is expected to announce his decisions on more laws on Wednesday and Friday.

