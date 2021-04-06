Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A late-May feel for the first week of April

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These sunny days will fill the air with warmth.

This is one of the best runs you’ll find for this part of April. Highs running around 10-15 degrees above normal. It will be awesome out there! Again, all of this is good if you are happy with spring.

A midweek cold front will bring rounds of showers & thunderstorms. Some of those might be a little on the stronger side. This isn’t a major event, it is one that will feature those storms that have stronger than normal potential. It is one we will watch closely.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

