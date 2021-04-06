Advertisement

Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants

Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a shortage of one of America’s favorite condiments.

During the pandemic, restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive, which amped up demand for ketchup packets.

But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring bulk ketchup into individual cups.

The Wall Street Journal reports the low inventory is hitting everyone from mom-and-pop restaurants to chains like Texas Roadhouse and Long John Silver’s.

The ketchup shortage has pushed packet prices up 13% since January 2020, according to restaurant-business platform Plate IQ.

But there is some good news.

USA Today reports that America’s most popular brand, Heinz, is working to up its production to 12 billion packets a year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Jackson, 42.
Woman shot man breaking into her Lexington apartment
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Emmanuel Curry
‘Unbelievably desperate and dumb:’ NKY teenager facing 99 counts of child porn
File image
Man dead after truck crashes into tree

Latest News

Some in Hispanic/Latino and immigrant communities are hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine.
Misinformation, language barrier among reasons Hispanic Kentuckians not getting vaccine
Nearly a month ago about a foot of water flooded the Franklin County Humane Society. Today, the...
Franklin Co. Humane Society resumes normal operations for the first time since flooding
President Joe Biden announced every adult in the country will be eligible to be vaccinated by...
Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19
Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure
President Joe Biden announced every adult in the country will be eligible to be vaccinated by...
Biden moving COVID vaccine eligibility date up