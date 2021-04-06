Advertisement

Lexington food bank seeing impacts from Biden administration’s hunger relief assistance

Food banks like God's Pantry have seen an unprecedented amount of need from families during the...
Food banks like God's Pantry have seen an unprecedented amount of need from families during the pandemic.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With adults out of jobs and kids out of schools, food insecurity became a common symptom of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hadn’t seen increases that fast, increases ever in the history of this nation,” UK Professor James Ziliak said.

An executive order by the Biden administration is targeting those lines and lines of families turning to food banks to survive.

The hunger relief campaign has increased food stamps by more than $1 billion a month, expanded a produce allowance for pregnant women and children, and authorized the largest children’s summer feeding program in history.

It’s a magnitude of food assistance increase that Ziliak said we haven’t seen since 1977.

“I think it’s going to have a dramatic impact on food security of American families, in particular children,” Ziliak said.

Food banks like God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington have already noticed its benefits, especially after a year full of unprecedented need.

“Last week we actually had less folks come to the pantries here in Fayette County than we had seen from before the pandemic,” God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO Michael Halligan said.

It’s a relief for food banks that have been serving double the number of families they usually do.

“Our inventories are at the lowest levels they’ve been since October of 2019,” Halligan said. “But all that being said, we’re prepared to help serve those that need food, but I would much rather see folks accessing food at a grocery store than standing in line at a food pantry or food bank, it’s just far more supportive, and standing in line for food is just not something that we want to see anybody do.”

This campaign for hunger relief assistance is a temporary increase, but some officials hope it is setting the stage for a permanent expansion of aid.

Similar expansions in the past have brought counterattacks from leaders who call it a form of welfare, arguing the programs undercut work and marriage.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
Highlands wins the 2021 Boys' Sweet 16.
Highlands hammers Elizabethtown to win Boys’ Sweet 16
File image
Man dead after truck crashes into tree
An outdoor amphitheater that will hold 8,000 people is opening during Summer of 2021.
Sharpsburg outdoor concert venue planned to open in summer 2021

Latest News

Gov. Beshear signs a dozen bills into Kentucky law
Emmanuel Curry
‘Unbelievably desperate and dumb:’ NKY teenager facing 99 counts of child porn
Gov. Beshear announces task force aimed at tackling fraudulent unemployment claims
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Melynda Jamison with CASA of Lexington
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Melynda Jamison with CASA of Lexington