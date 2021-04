LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic on Tuesday.

You can drive-thru and get a shot at BCTC’s Newtown Pike campus from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can sign up for an appointment through the city’s COVID-19 website.

At last check, there were only a few spots left.

