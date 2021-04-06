Advertisement

UK, Transylvania offering COVID-19 vaccines to students

By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington universities are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to students.

Ushering in a more normal return to campus in the fall, UK students are now able to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on campus.

Last month, UK students were told to expect the Fall 2021 semester to resemble Fall 2019, and not the Fall 2020 semester that took place in the middle of the pandemic.

Offering the one-dose vaccine to students is getting the university closer to that goal. The J&J vaccine will be offered to students at the Gatton Student Center and at K-Lair in Haggin Hall.

It will not be available at the Kroger Field vaccine clinic.

It’s suggested that if you’re already getting a COVID-19 test, that you go ahead and get the vaccine while there. Just make sure to bring your student ID with you.

“We are full already today and tomorrow throughout the rest of this week,” said UK spokesperson Jay Blanton. “There aren’t really any appointments until this weekend. So, we can do several an hour. Say we do 40-60 a day, that’s a few hundred a week we can be doing. There already full. So, clearly, students are telling us we want this opportunity.”

Transylvania University started offering students the vaccine Tuesday, as well. They’re partnering with Baptist Health to do so.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Jackson, 42.
Woman shot man breaking into her Lexington apartment
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Emmanuel Curry
‘Unbelievably desperate and dumb:’ NKY teenager facing 99 counts of child porn
File image
Man dead after truck crashes into tree

Latest News

FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear...
Viral thoughts: Why COVID-19 conspiracy theories persist
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Official: EU agency to confirm AstraZeneca blood clot link
FILE - In this May 8, 2013 file photo, people pause to look at a Norwegian Cruise Line ship,...
Norwegian Cruise Line to resume trips in Greece, Caribbean
Morgan Freeman stars in a new PSA urging Americans to get COVID-19 vaccines.
Morgan Freeman PSA: If you trust me, take the COVID vaccine
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of...
Most kids with serious inflammatory illness had mild COVID