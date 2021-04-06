Woman says she shot man breaking into her Lexington apartment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting investigation is currently underway following reports of shots fired in Lexington.

A woman called police around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday and said she shot at a man who was breaking into her apartment on Hollow Creek Road, just off Russell Cave.

About fifteen minutes later, a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Lexington police said it’s too early to say if the victim was shot on Hollow Creek.

Officers were also unable to provide details on the victim’s condition.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.