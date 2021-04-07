Advertisement

40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a combined total of 40 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, April 6.

Three newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths from January were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 33,687. The city’s death toll is 293.

The health department said the city’s current 7-day rolling average is 25 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 7.6 cases per 100,000 population.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms. They also encourage people to get vaccinated.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 429,841 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,184 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

