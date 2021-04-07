Advertisement

Ashland’s Cole Villers named WKYT Athlete of the Week

Villers averaged 15.3 points per game in Boys Sweet 16(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ashland was a perfect 33-0 last season before COVID-19 derailed the Tomcats quest for a Sweet 16 title. But a year later, they got their chance to play at Rupp Arena and advanced to the semifinals for the first time in 25 years.

“We are a team of faith and strong individuals,” said Ashland head coach Jason Mays. “Great families, we represent a great school and community, we have reset the standard in this program. We have been here before; we have the most wins in state tournament history at 51, I think. We have reset that standard, we are a Saturday morning team, so we will be back.”

Ashland will be a trendy pick to win it all next season, as the Tomcats return a bulk of their starting lineup. That group includes junior Cole Villers. He was sensational in Lexington, averaging a team-high 15.3 points per game.

His top performance coming Friday night against Boyle County. A 20-point eruption that ultimately earned him a spot on the All-Tournament team.

“It just shows that we can compete at this level because we had a lot of doubters coming in and last year,” said Villers. “It is good to play on the big stage again and make it to the final four, which is great. I just want to thank everyone on our team because it was a big year.”

